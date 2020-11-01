GWENT Police went to visit a young girl in Newport who had just finished her last chemotherapy treatment after being contacted by her family.
The video shows a convoy of police vehicles outside the residence of the family, in Allt-Yr-Yn, with their lights and sirens on.
Sergeant Phil Welti said: “We heard that Denis, a five-year-old girl from Newport, had received the excellent news that she was cancer-free after her diagnosis in 2018.
“Given some of the restrictions in place due to the health crisis, Denis was sadly unable to have a bell rung for her when she left hospital after her final treatment.
“Her dad got in touch and a few of our officers from Newport stopped by to see Denis and her family and while we were there they put their lights and sirens on to congratulate the entire family on their great news”.