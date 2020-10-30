IT'S shaping up to be a wet weekend in Gwent.

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for heavy rainfall, covering Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

READ MORE: Three-day weather warning for rain this Hallowe'en weekend

This follows regular downpours throughout the past week, and the rain has already caused some problems – flooding a cemetery in Newport on Thursday.

READ MORE: Council workers discover cause of flooding in Newport cemetery

With the worst of the weather yet to come, Gwent Police and Monmouthshire County Council met this week for detailed planning ahead of the weekend's downpours.

Here's your hour-by-hour weekend weather forecast for Newport, with updates for the rest of Gwent.

Friday

10pm – Heavy rain, 13C

11pm – Heavy rain, 14C

Midnight – Heavy rain, 14C

Saturday

1am – Overcast, 14C

2am – Overcast, 14C

3am – Overcast, 14C

4am – Light rain, 14C

5am – Light rain, 14C

6am – Heavy rain, 14C

7am – Light rain, 14C

8am – Light rain, 14C

9am – Heavy rain, 14C

10am – Heavy rain, 14C

11am – Heavy showers, 14C

Midday – Heavy showers, 14C

1pm – Heavy showers, 13C

2pm – Cloudy, 12C

3pm – Cloudy, 12C

4pm – Sunny intervals, 12C

5pm – Cloudy, 11C

6pm – Cloudy, 11C

7pm – Cloudy, 11C

8pm – Light rain, 11C

9pm – Cloudy, 11C

10pm – Light rain, 11C

11pm – Light rain, 10C

Midnight – Light rain, 10C

Sunday

3am – Heavy rain, 10C

6am – Heavy rain, 12C

9am – Heavy rain, 14C

Midday – Heavy rain, 14C

3pm – Light rain, 14C

6pm – Light rain, 15C

9pm – Light rain, 16C

Midnight – Light rain, 16C

And in other parts of Gwent:

Blackwood: Heavy showers on Saturday and heavy rain on Sunday ­— highs of 14C.

Chepstow: Light rain on Saturday and heavy rain on Sunday ­— highs of 15C.

Ebbw Vale: Heavy rain on Saturday and Sunday ­— highs of 14C.

Pontypool: Heavy rain on Saturday and Sunday ­— highs of 15C.

All information from Met Office and correct as of 6.30pm on Friday, October 30.