IT'S shaping up to be a wet weekend in Gwent.
The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for heavy rainfall, covering Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
This follows regular downpours throughout the past week, and the rain has already caused some problems – flooding a cemetery in Newport on Thursday.
With the worst of the weather yet to come, Gwent Police and Monmouthshire County Council met this week for detailed planning ahead of the weekend's downpours.
Here's your hour-by-hour weekend weather forecast for Newport, with updates for the rest of Gwent.
Friday
10pm – Heavy rain, 13C
11pm – Heavy rain, 14C
Midnight – Heavy rain, 14C
Saturday
1am – Overcast, 14C
2am – Overcast, 14C
3am – Overcast, 14C
4am – Light rain, 14C
5am – Light rain, 14C
6am – Heavy rain, 14C
7am – Light rain, 14C
8am – Light rain, 14C
9am – Heavy rain, 14C
10am – Heavy rain, 14C
11am – Heavy showers, 14C
Midday – Heavy showers, 14C
1pm – Heavy showers, 13C
2pm – Cloudy, 12C
3pm – Cloudy, 12C
4pm – Sunny intervals, 12C
5pm – Cloudy, 11C
6pm – Cloudy, 11C
7pm – Cloudy, 11C
8pm – Light rain, 11C
9pm – Cloudy, 11C
10pm – Light rain, 11C
11pm – Light rain, 10C
Midnight – Light rain, 10C
Sunday
3am – Heavy rain, 10C
6am – Heavy rain, 12C
9am – Heavy rain, 14C
Midday – Heavy rain, 14C
3pm – Light rain, 14C
6pm – Light rain, 15C
9pm – Light rain, 16C
Midnight – Light rain, 16C
And in other parts of Gwent:
Blackwood: Heavy showers on Saturday and heavy rain on Sunday — highs of 14C.
Chepstow: Light rain on Saturday and heavy rain on Sunday — highs of 15C.
Ebbw Vale: Heavy rain on Saturday and Sunday — highs of 14C.
Pontypool: Heavy rain on Saturday and Sunday — highs of 15C.
All information from Met Office and correct as of 6.30pm on Friday, October 30.