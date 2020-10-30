PLAID Cymru has released its list of regional candidates for the 2021 Senedd election.

The Welsh Parliament comprises 40 MSs (members of the Senedd), one representing each constituency, as well as 20 regional MSs.

The regional MSs are elected using a system through which votes are cast for parties rather than candidates. If one party wins 25 per cent of the vote, the first candidate of their list is elected, if they win 50 per cent, the first two are elected, and so on.

Representing Plaid Cymru in South Wales East next year will be: Delyth Jewell, Peredur Owen Griffiths, Lindsay Whittle, and Blackwood town councillor Rhys Mills.

MORE NEWS:

Ms Jewell is one of the current South Wales East Senedd members.

Mr Owen Griffiths is from Blaenau Gwent.

Mr Whittle previously served as an AM (assembly member – now MS) for the South Wales East region between 2011 and 2016.

Cllr Mills serves the Blackwood South ward for Blackwood Town Council.

"It is thrilling to see such a talented and dedicated slate of candidates ready to work tirelessly over the coming months to change Wales for good," Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price said.

“By utilising the talents and experiences of all our candidates, Plaid Cymru is ready to demonstrate what can be achieved by a committed and determined party of government with a radical imagination and the political will to carry it out."

Here is the full list of regional candidates selected by Plaid Cymru for the 2021 Senedd election:

­— South Wales East

1. Delyth Jewell

2. Peredur Owen Griffiths

3. Lindsay Whittle

4. Rhys Mills

­— North Wales

1. Llyr Gruffydd

2. Carrie Harper

3. Elin Walker Jones

4. Owen Hurcum

­— Mid and West Wales

1. Cefin Campbell

2. Helen Mary Jones

3. Rhys Thomas

4. Elwyn Vaughan

­— South Wales Central

1. Rhys ab Owen

2. Heledd Fychan

3. Fflur Elin

4. Sahar Al-Faifi

­— South Wales West

1. Luke Fletcher

2. Sioned Williams

3. John Davies

4. Jamie Evans