POLICE officers are attending a crash on the A4042 near Cwmbran.
UPDATE 7.55PM: The scene has been cleared and the vehicles involved in the crash have been recovered, police say. Traffic has returned to normal
Gwent Police said the incident happened near the roundabout for the Burtons Foods biscuit factory.
According to the latest traffic reports, a stretch of the A4042 (Turnpike Road) is partially blocked.
Gwent Police said the road is passable with care, and recovery has been arranged for the scene to be cleared.
Live reports show traffic is currently coping well with the incident.
