A NEW horror short film has been created by a group of Caerphilly-based creatives just in time for Hallowe’en.

The atmospheric short film, created by Johnathan Evans and Georgia José from Risca, is called Samhain Stalker and was made on a small budget, with a limited number of cast and crew, but has all the hallmarks of a horror classic and, like the slashers of the 80s and 90s, will be released on VHS.

Mr Evans directed and wrote the short, with Ms José also directing, producing and starring in the film. Chris Bennett also produced and starred in the short.

Ms José, who plays main character Eva, said: “John is really into horror and I have got more into it. I’d been doing some acting classes and we wanted to create a short film.”

Mr Evans, who is a musician under the name Fan Octo, provided the music and effects and was also inspired to do the short after creating the music for US horror film The Bloody Man.

Johnathan Evans and Georgia José on set. Picture: Gareth Higgs

The short, which is the prequel to a feature length film that has been planned, sees Eva celebrating Hallowe’en in her home and in Risca before she is terrified when an intruder – the Samhain Stalker’ (played by Mr Bennett) - enters her house. With no electricity and the house in darkness, Eva has to try and get to safety while the stalker wanders around the house looking for her.

Speaking of the short, Ms José added: “It’s inspired by the Halloween series. We wanted to make it in the house and wanted to make it more about horror.

“It builds up to the feature length film that John and Chris are writing which will follow on from the Samhain Stalker. We added a supernatural element in as well which will become evident in the full length.”

The Samhain Stalker. Picture: Gareth Higgs

Filming began for the Samhain Stalker last Hallowe’en which Ms José said was lucky as it meant that it was not disrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic as filming was finished just before the pandemic was declared.

It cost just £187 to make and Ms José wants people who are thinking of getting creative or want to make short films to see that it can be done on a small budget.

When the feature film is set to be started, Mr Evans and Ms José will be looking for more people to get involved.