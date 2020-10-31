A SPOOKY discovery has been made at one of Gwent's most historic buildings - just in time for Hallowe’en.

Hundreds of 'witch marks' were found a Llancaich Fawr in Nelson - a Tudor manor house - by site historical interpreter Alicia Jessop.

Some of the witch marks

The marks were made around houses with the belief that it would prevent witches and evil spirits from entering a house, and were commonly found around door frames, windows and chimney breasts.

In Llancaich Fawr, the witch – or apotropaic – marks have been scribed into wooden beams and panelling, stonework and ancient plaster.

Most of the marks are deliberate scorch marks, that were dotted around the house in dark corners. They were initially dismissed as accidental, but further research has shown that they resemble the witch marks.

One of the cross style witch marks

Marian marks have also been found. They take the form of overlapping v’s to invoke the Virgin Mary’s protection. Two ‘demon traps’ marks which are said to have the power to imprison demons and crosses, circles and coffin shapes have been found.

MORE NEWS:

More than 130 of the marks are on the beams and door frame of a small attic space which used to be a servant’s bed chambers. The inside of a socket which would lock the space was also scorched, leading to interpreters to believe the servant in the space to be completely terrified of something.

One of the Marian marks.

Ms Jessop said: “It’s incredibly exciting, the more we look the more marks we’re finding. The sheer number and different types of marks are staggering. It’s amazing to think that a building that has been studied for so long still holds so many secrets.”

Scorch type witch marks

Over the past number of decades, several other discoveries have been found in the house linked to old protection beliefs from spirits and evil. In the 1950s, a mummified cat was discovered in a wall, while in the 1980s during a renovation project, children’s shoes were found under a staircase with pieces of cloth, iron objects and animal parts. In the fireplace, a large amount of human hair, a hare’s foot and a twist of paper which may have had a charm written on it were also found.