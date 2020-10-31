A SINGER and former X-Factor contestant from Pontypool has spoken about his difficulties in education after being diagnosed with dyslexia in the hopes of raising awareness of the condition.

Russell Jones, who appeared on the talent show in 2017, has been working with the charity the International Dyslexia Association to raise awareness and share resources to help people with the dyslexia.

Mr Jones said he felt he had been "let down" by the school system, having taught himself to read by memorising and performing songs.

“It’s been a hindrance on life and to this day I find it very hard,” he said. “From a young age my family noticed I wasn’t grasping certain simple tasks and became more clearer in nursery school and infant school.

“My parents paid privately for a dyslexia diagnosis in west Wales with a dyslexia specialist in 2011.

“In the school system I got treated differently, it was a big challenge, put in a special unit with small amount of children, felt different and isolated from other school kids.

“It was a battle to get through the days with sniggering and laughing feeling very low, low self-esteem, at times felt depressed.

“I left school not knowing how to tell the time and other basic skills. I feel the education system failed me to a certain extent. I had my subjects chosen for me, my destiny was almost in the hands of the education system.

“When I left school I self-taught myself the basics of reading and writing. Memorising song lyrics and performing would help me read and gave me confidence.

“I've had great support from my family and have been able to follow my dreams.

“It’s a good feeling being in control, and for once in my life I have a choice, and haven't let my dyslexia hold me back in achieving great successes coming third in Britain’s Got Talent to being on the X-factor.”

Mr Jones said he wanted to see early identification in schools to support children with dyslexia through school.

“I'm very passionate about helping others with learning disabilities and special needs and getting more awareness out there,” he said.

“I want to see early diagnosis and special designed therapy for each person’s individual needs.

“Teachers need to identify problems at an early stage in education, they need to be educated in understanding dyslexia, and extra funding needs to be available for training teachers and bringing in specialists, help for families financially and more help with funding with early diagnosis, tests and one to one teaching.”

Mr Jones has been taking part in the International Dyslexia Association's 'Go Red' campaign, wearing red throughout October to raise awareness of Dyslexia Awareness Month.