RESIDENTIAL permit parking will be reviewed by Caerphilly council amid concerns that those paying are unable to find parking spaces.

The council’s environment and sustainability scrutiny committee has this week called for a review of the authority’s parking permit scheme.

Currently residents pay £15 per year for a permit to help them find a parking space near their homes.

But the current policy means parking for permit holders only is in place from 8am to 6pm, and after this time people without a permit can also park in the area.

Some permit areas in the county borough also allow 30 minutes of free parking.

At a meeting on Tuesday, Cllr Tudor Davies said the current scheme is “causing a lot of frustration” for permit holders.

“They pay for a permit to park in their own street,” he said. “On many occasions they can’t park there because we’ve got 30 minutes of free parking.

“If you are paying for a permit you should have the right to park in your own street.”

Cllr Adrian Hussey said the council should consider extending the time for permit parking only to 8pm, which is the policy in place in Newport, as people currently struggle to find a space in the evening.

“I’m sure residents would welcome this in their street and would even pay a bit more if they were guaranteed they would be able to park in those hours,” he said.

Cllr Bob Owen said the authority should consider removing free parking in permit areas which are over subscribed.

Clive Campbell, transportation engineering manager at the council, said the council looks for “the best compromise” for residents and visitors.

“What might benefit one group of people could disadvantage another,” he said.

Mr Campbell said the 30 minutes of free parking may benefit businesses and visitors in some areas.

He also said the council’s current policy of allowing parking for permit holders only until 6pm can be reviewed.

Charges for residential parking permits were introduced in April, 2019, with 1,655 issued across the borough last year.

Of these, 736 were issued in Caerphilly, 354 in Bargoed, 276 in Ystrad Mynach, 203 in Blackwood, 40 in Newbridge, 31 in Pontymister, 11 in Abercarn and four in Rhymney.

The committee recommended that the issue is considered in a car parking review report coming before the council in December.