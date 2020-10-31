TODAY is the day of spooks as we celebrate Hallowe'en. It will be celebrated with a difference as we won't be having ghosts, ghouls, vampires etc at our doors for some treats but houses are still being decorated to celebrate the ancient holiday of Samhain and Hallowe'en. Here are some of our favourite spooky images taken by our camera club members across Gwent. To join our camera club, search South Wales Argus Camera Club on Facebook.
A ‘ghostly’ apparition. Picture: Sharon Smith
He’s going to be waiting a while. Picture: Jackie Prideaux
A crocheted witch ready for Hallowe’en. Picture: Rachel Chiles
IT makes an appearance. Picture: Linda Hill
12-year-old Jay Mayo from Caldicot is a devilish monk. Picture: Catherine Mayo
Dracula’s new home in Newport Castle? Picture: Ian Agland
Pencoed Castle, which was the scene of a murder, looks eerie. Picture: Roger Fuller
A pumpkin committing a cardinal sin on his fellow being. Picture: Julie Saunders
The disenchanted wood in Allt-Yr-Yn Nature Reserve. Picture: Sian McDermott
We all float down here. Festive display in Pontywaun. Picture: Angela Shipp