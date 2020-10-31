TODAY is the day of spooks as we celebrate Hallowe'en. It will be celebrated with a difference as we won't be having ghosts, ghouls, vampires etc at our doors for some treats but houses are still being decorated to celebrate the ancient holiday of Samhain and Hallowe'en. Here are some of our favourite spooky images taken by our camera club members across Gwent. To join our camera club, search South Wales Argus Camera Club on Facebook.

South Wales Argus:

A ‘ghostly’ apparition. Picture: Sharon Smith

South Wales Argus:

He’s going to be waiting a while. Picture: Jackie Prideaux

MORE NEWS:

South Wales Argus:

A crocheted witch ready for Hallowe’en. Picture: Rachel Chiles

South Wales Argus:

IT makes an appearance. Picture: Linda Hill

South Wales Argus:

12-year-old Jay Mayo from Caldicot is a devilish monk. Picture: Catherine Mayo

South Wales Argus:

Dracula’s new home in Newport Castle? Picture: Ian Agland

South Wales Argus:

Pencoed Castle, which was the scene of a murder, looks eerie. Picture: Roger Fuller

South Wales Argus:

A pumpkin committing a cardinal sin on his fellow being. Picture: Julie Saunders

South Wales Argus:

The disenchanted wood in Allt-Yr-Yn Nature Reserve. Picture: Sian McDermott

South Wales Argus:

We all float down here. Festive display in Pontywaun. Picture: Angela Shipp