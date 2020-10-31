A MAN has been arrested after being chased by police in Newport.
After the man ran away from officers on the Riverfront, he was caught and arrested on suspicion of drug dealing.
Officers found "a considerable amount" of Class B drugs on the man.
Gwent Police's Newport officers tweeted: "A male suspected of drug dealing on the Riverfront made off and was followed.
READ MORE:
- England set for circuit-break as Wales prepares to exit firebreak lockdown
- Tesco, Aldi, Asda, Sainsbury's, Lidl, Morrisons and Waitrose urgently recall items
- Cannabis factory with more than 2,000 plants discovered after fire in empty pub
"The male was arrested by PC1788 after considerable amount of Class B drugs were found."
A spokesman from Gwent Police added: "We’re working to break the chain between drug use and crime but we need your help.
"If you’re concerned about drug use or dealing in your area, no matter how small, we want to know.
"To report drug activity please call 101 or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or reporting online."