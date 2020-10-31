THE Welsh Government are considering shortening the amount of time you must self-isolate after a coronavirus contact, Mark Drakeford has said.

The first minister said the latest science suggested someone with coronavirus is most infectious in the two days before and after they feel symptoms.

He added that by the time seven days has passed the level of risk you pose to others drops significantly.

Currently, people in Wales are asked to self isolate for 14 days, but Mr Drakeford said discussions were ongoing between chief medical officers across the UK as to whether that should be shortened.

Talking to Capital South Wales Drive, he said: "The science on all of this is changing and evolving all the time.

"The very latest science tells us that you are most infectious to somebody else in the two days before and the two days after you feel the first onset of symptoms and that by the time seven days have gone by that level of risk to other people has gone down quite a lot.

"Our chief medical officer in Wales is talking to the chief medical officers from the other three parts of the UK about whether it makes sense from the science point of view to shorten the period of self-isolation we ask people."

The first minister also said a shorter period of self-isolation may encourage more people to comply with the rules.

Mr Drakeford added: "I think it is one of those things you really want to do on a four nation basis, which is why I've been keen this week to encourage our chief medical officer to have those conversations because if there was common advice to us all then we would all move on it together.

"I think that would be easier for people to understand and to communicate."

