WALES won't join England in a national lockdown expected to be announced on Monday, the health minister has said.

Vaughan Gething said national lockdown in Wales will end at the conclusion of the "definitive fire-break" on November 9.

Prime minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce to national restrictions for England on Monday, which will come in to force as Wales approaches the end of its own circuit break period.

However, Mr Gething emphasised that Wales will not be participating in that.

Speaking to Times Radio, he said: "We've been clear that we're acting at this point, we're acting to have a definitive fire-break. We'll see the benefit of that come after the fire break ends.

"We've also been very clear with the new national set of rules we'll have, we all need to do our bit and we as a government have a continuing responsibility to look at what's happening and act on the basis of the evidence.

"We want to get to the end of the year, but if we need to act further before the end of the year then, of course, we'll be prepared to do so.

"But our aim is to have a clear settlement that allows us to get to the end of the year without this form of intervention again."

Any announcement by @10DowningStreet will relate to England.



The Welsh firebreak will end on Monday, November 9.



Our cabinet will meet tomorrow to discuss any potential border issues for Wales in light of any announcement by No 10. — Mark Drakeford (@fmwales) October 31, 2020

Asked whether another lockdown can be ruled out completely before January, Mr Gething said: "None of us can know where exactly we'll be in six weeks time let alone three month's time.

"It would be foolish and just not honest to tell the public that we can rule out measures at some point in the future."

He added: "In the future, we may have to act but this is what we think we can do if we all buy into a new way of living, to think of what we can do, to allow us all to get to the end of the year.

"And then, of course, we'll have to reassess the position that we're in."