Former James Bond actor Sean Connery has died aged 90, his family have told the BBC.

Connery played Ian Fleming’s famous spy for the first time in the 1962 film Dr No before going on to star in From Russia With Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice and Diamonds Are Forever.

He starred once more in the unofficial Never Say Never Again in 1983.

The Scottish actor also starred in the Indiana Jones franchise of movies, as well as The Hunt for Red October and The League of Extraordinary Gentleman, among many others.

His five-decade career saw him win an Oscar, two Baftas and three Golden Globes.

Sir Sean’s son Jason told the BBC his father died peacefully in his sleep overnight while in the Bahamas, having been “unwell for some time”.

Jason Connery said his father “had many of his family who could be in the Bahamas around him” when he died.

He said: “We are all working at understanding this huge event as it only happened so recently, even though my dad has been unwell for some time.

“A sad day for all who knew and loved my dad and a sad loss for all people around the world who enjoyed the wonderful gift he had as an actor.”

Connery, from Fountainbridge in Edinburgh, also appeared as historical figures King Arthur, Robin Hood and Richard the Lionheart during his illustrious career.

Earlier this year, Connery was voted by fans as the best ever Bond.

The Scottish actor saw off competition from stars including Daniel Craig, Roger Moore and Pierce Brosnan in the poll for RadioTimes.com.

More than 14,000 people voted for their favourite Bond, with actors pitted against each other in different rounds of the survey.

He was knighted in the 2000 New Year Honours for services to film drama.

Bond producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli paid tribute to Sir Sean Connery in a statement: “We are devastated by the news of the passing of Sir Sean Connery.

“He was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words – “The name’s Bond… James Bond” — he revolutionised the world with his gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent.

“He is undoubtedly largely responsible for the success of the film series and we shall be forever grateful to him.”

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon paid tribute to Sean Connery on Twitter.

She said: “I was heartbroken to learn this morning of the passing of Sir Sean Connery. Our nation today mourns one of her best loved sons.

“Sean was born into a working class Edinburgh family and through talent and sheer hard work, became an international film icon and one of the world’s most accomplished actors.

“Sean will be remembered best as James Bond – the classic 007 – but his roles were many and varied. He was a global legend but, first and foremost, a patriotic and proud Scot – his towering presence at the opening of the Scottish Parliament and in 1999 showed his love for the country of his birth.”