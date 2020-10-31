A CALENDAR of ‘outstanding’ photos has been made in memory of a Monmouth teenager.
Thirteen-year-old Monmouth School for Boys pupil Tom Walker died in June 2018, and since then, his family have spearheaded a £100,000 campaign to pay for a research foundation scholarship.
Tom Walker
The calendar was created by the school’s head of art Matt Peake during lockdown and features 192 images – chosen from more than 700 images submitted by 80 photographers.
There were 12 categories in the competition – little and large, reflection, pattern and texture, distortion, animals, shadow and silhouette, movement, man-made, close up, black and white, organic and colour.
Tom’s grandfather selected the winning images from each category, which adorn the front cover, forming a border around a picture of Tom.
MORE NEWS:
- Bird photography of swans, robins, ducks and more
- How coronavirus affected Newport schools last half term
- Pride of Gwent: Supporting the environment is praise-worthy
In March 2018, the keen swimmer and drummer was the youngest of 90 people who defied cold and wet conditions to take part in the Brecon Beacons Night Hike to raise money for Cancer Research Wales, but less than three months later, Tom was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia.
Tom’s parents Debbie and Tim and sisters Holly and Emily went on to found the Tom Walker Cancer Wales PHD Studentship for Acute Myeloid Leukaemia Research in memory of Tom, raising the £100,00 in just 11 months with their fundraising efforts being backed by Haberdashers’ Monmouth Schools community.
The new calendars are now available for a minimum donation of £5 each. To place orders, people can email: calendar@swimfortom.uk