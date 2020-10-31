A BRIDAL beautician has been sharing her spooktacular creations in the lead-up to Hallowe'en.
Jenna McDonnell, owner of Newport's Jenna McDonnell beauty boutique on Chepstow Road, has shown off her talent with some fangtastic Hallowe'en makeup.
Ms McDonnell said: "If there was ever a truly eerie Hallowe'en this would definitely be it!
"I hope my creations will inspire people to be creative at home; I'll be releasing a face painting tutorial to help people do this."
Ms McDonnell is an award-winning bridal hair and makeup artist with more than 12 years of experience, but has been getting creative with all sorts of creations this spooky season.
Check out these chillingly good photos:
Kylie Jenner - modelled by Megan Smith - got carried away with her lippy with terrifying results
Miss Nayla combines beauty and horror, inspired by Lady Gaga in American Horror Story
This Hallowe'en inspired makeup and body art gave us chills
Jenna McDonnell transformed herself into a Bratz doll
This one brings a whole new meaning to 'The Nightmare Before Christmas'
A Coraline-eqsue creation by Jenna McDonnell
Haunting, but fantastic, work
