THERE were 213 new cases of coronavirus confirmed across Gwent today - among 1,301 in Wales.

Thirteen deaths have also been confirmed in Wales, with two of those were in Gwent.

The number of deaths in Wales since the pandemic began now stands at 1,872 according to Public Health Wales, with 323 of those recorded in the Aneruin Bevan University Health Board area

And the total number of cases Wales-wide is now stands at more than 50,000, based on Public Health Wales figures.

The total number of cases reported in Wales is 50,872.

Of that number, 8,185 have been recorded in Gwent.

Given that there have been many unreported cases in the community however, the true figure is likely much higher.

The new cases in Gwent are as follows: Caerphilly, 76; Newport, 27; Blaenau Gwent, 56; Torfaen, 33; Monmouthshire, 21.

The latest cases in Wales are as follows:

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 204

Swansea - 146

Neath Port Talbot - 128

Cardiff - 126

Bridgend - 76

Caerphilly - 76

Wrexham - 62

Carmarthenshire - 58

Blaenau Gwent - 56

Flintshire - 55

Merthyr Tydfil - 34

Torfaen - 33

Newport - 27

Conwy - 25

Vale of Glamorgan - 23

Monmouthshire - 21

Powys - 21

Pembrokeshire - 21

Unkown location - 12

Residents outside Wales - 57

Public Health Wales figures for coronavirus deaths include only those that have been confirmed by a laboratory test. The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.