THERE were 213 new cases of coronavirus confirmed across Gwent today - among 1,301 in Wales.
Thirteen deaths have also been confirmed in Wales, with two of those were in Gwent.
The number of deaths in Wales since the pandemic began now stands at 1,872 according to Public Health Wales, with 323 of those recorded in the Aneruin Bevan University Health Board area
And the total number of cases Wales-wide is now stands at more than 50,000, based on Public Health Wales figures.
The total number of cases reported in Wales is 50,872.
Of that number, 8,185 have been recorded in Gwent.
Given that there have been many unreported cases in the community however, the true figure is likely much higher.
The new cases in Gwent are as follows: Caerphilly, 76; Newport, 27; Blaenau Gwent, 56; Torfaen, 33; Monmouthshire, 21.
READ MORE:
- England set for circuit-break as Wales prepares to exit firebreak lockdown
- Wales won't join England in new national lockdown expected on Monday
- Conversations 'ongoing' to shorten coronavirus self-isolation period, says FM
The latest cases in Wales are as follows:
Rhondda Cynon Taf - 204
Swansea - 146
Neath Port Talbot - 128
Cardiff - 126
Bridgend - 76
Caerphilly - 76
Wrexham - 62
Carmarthenshire - 58
Blaenau Gwent - 56
Flintshire - 55
Merthyr Tydfil - 34
Torfaen - 33
Newport - 27
Conwy - 25
Vale of Glamorgan - 23
Monmouthshire - 21
Powys - 21
Pembrokeshire - 21
Unkown location - 12
Residents outside Wales - 57
Public Health Wales figures for coronavirus deaths include only those that have been confirmed by a laboratory test. The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.