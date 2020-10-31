POLICE are appealing information following a crash this afternoon.
Officers in Blackwood are dealing with a road traffic collision on the B4591 at Abercarn.
The incident happened shortly after 1pm today and involved a Land Rover.
Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact them.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "Blackwood officers are dealing with an RTC involving a Land Rover on B4591 Abercarn that happened at approximately 1pm today.
"Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting log 205 31/01/20."