THIS week we asked our camera club to send us in their spookiest Hallowe’en-themed pictures – and there were plenty of creepy castles, dark surroundings and graveyards.
From the photo rookie to the savvy pro, all are welcome into the South Wales Argus Camera Club Facebook group, which shares photos from throughout Gwent.
An atmospheric snap by taken by Rebecca Lee Morgan in Abertillery
A full moon snapped by Rebecca Lee Morgan in Cwmbran
Like an image from a horror film, Rhiann Young caught this picture of St Mary’s Churchyard in Malpas
Disenchanted Wood in the Allt-Yr-Yn Nature Reserve, spotted by Sian McDermott
St Woolos Cathedral looking spooky, pictured by Tim Dowd
Belle Vue Park by Zoe Julie
Castell Coch looks a bit different this Hallowe’en? Taken by Leanne Bevan-Clark