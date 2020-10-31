THIS week we asked our camera club to send us in their spookiest Hallowe’en-themed pictures – and there were plenty of creepy castles, dark surroundings and graveyards.

From the photo rookie to the savvy pro, all are welcome into the South Wales Argus Camera Club Facebook group, which shares photos from throughout Gwent.

South Wales Argus:

An atmospheric snap by taken by Rebecca Lee Morgan in Abertillery

South Wales Argus:

A full moon snapped by Rebecca Lee Morgan in Cwmbran

MORE NEWS:

South Wales Argus:

Like an image from a horror film, Rhiann Young caught this picture of St Mary’s Churchyard in Malpas

South Wales Argus:

Disenchanted Wood in the Allt-Yr-Yn Nature Reserve, spotted by Sian McDermott

South Wales Argus:

St Woolos Cathedral looking spooky, pictured by Tim Dowd

South Wales Argus:

Belle Vue Park by Zoe Julie

South Wales Argus:

Castell Coch looks a bit different this Hallowe’en? Taken by Leanne Bevan-Clark