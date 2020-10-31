OCTOBER is the month the motorbikes come to raise funds for charity by staging Hoggin' the Bridge and the crowds come out to wave and welcome them into Wales.
But, as with everything else this year, the event has been cancelled.
So we're taken a look back in our archives to remember this popular event, which will hopefully be back next year.
Motorbikers take part in the annual Hoggin the Bridge across the Severn Bridge in 2015
Bikes make their way over the Old Severn Bridge as part of Hoggin the Bridge in 2014
Motorcyclists cross the A48 Severn Bridge between Aust and Chepstow for the charity Hoggin The Bridge charity ride in 2013
