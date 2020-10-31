Chancellor "could have said yes" to support for Welsh businesses, according to Mark Drakeford.
The first minister said he would be holding talks with the UK Treasury would give Welsh businesses access to the newly extended furlough scheme.
Announcing new lockdown restrictions for England tonight, prime minister Boris Johnson said the furlough scheme would be extended until the end of November.
Mr Drakeford had asked chancellor Rishi Sunak for early access to the Job Retention Scheme for Welsh businesses during the firebreak lockdown, but his request was refused.
The chancellor also refused to extend the furlough scheme in Wales.
He said tonight's announcement showed that Mr Sunak "could have said yes".
The first minister said: "Furlough is crucial for businesses.
READ MORE:
- Wales won't join England in new national lockdown
- Boris Johnson: 'UK dealing with coronavirus in pretty much the same way'
- More than 200 cases and two coronavirus deaths recorded in Gwent - 13 in Wales
"But Rishi Sunak said he wouldn't extend it in Wales when we asked.
"He also said no when we asked him to bring forward the Job Support Scheme to help businesses - we even said we'd pay the difference.
"It is now clear he could have said yes.
"I'll be holding discussions with HMT to ensure Welsh businesses get full access to the support outlined tonight.
"Our cabinet will also meet to discuss any portential border issues for Wales in light of the England lockdown.
"The Welsh firebreak will end on November 9."