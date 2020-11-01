A MUM-OF-TWO from Caerphilly allowed cannabis to be grown in her attic to help fuel her own drug use, a court has heard.

Police officers found 16 cannabis plants and growing equipment stashed in black bin bags in Kerri Anne Kofoed's back garden, after receiving a tip-off from council officers.

The hearing at Cardiff Crown Court on Wednesday was told the drugs produced by the plants would have had a street value of between £5,600 and £16,800.

Kofoed, 41, admitted a charge of producing the class-B drug cannabis, but the court was told she claimed another individual – whom she did not wish to name – owned the plants.

Lowri Wynn Evans, prosecuting, said Caerphilly County Borough Council enforcement officers were called to Kofoed's council house at The Crescent, Trecenydd, on October 14 last year following complaints about the smell of cannabis.

Kofoed let them in but refused them entry to the attic, from which the council officers could smell cannabis and hear what sounded like fans.

After leaving, they contacted the police, who arrived later that day.

Kofoed let them into the attic, which was empty, Ms Wynn Evans said. On searching the rest of Kofoed's property, the police found the bin bags of cannabis plants and growing paraphernalia resting against the garden shed.

She was arrested and later admitted to growing the plants for another person she did not want to name, the court heard. She said that other person would visit the plants every other day, and had been doing so for around four weeks.

Kofoed told police the 16 plants were the first crop grown in the attic.

Ms Wynn Evans said Kofoed told officers she was being paid £1,000 to house the plants, from which she would pay the same unnamed individual for cannabis to "self-medicate for her epilepsy".

Harry Baker, defending, said Kofoed had no previous convictions and had found cannabis to relieve her epileptic seizures – a condition she has lived with for nearly 30 years.

Since being caught with the cannabis plants last October, Mr Baker added, Kofoed had stopped using "unlawful substances" in this way.

"I doubt this lady will ever come into a crown court again," Mr Baker said of Kofoed, who is the sole carer for her two children.

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke jailed Kofoed for 10 months, suspended for 18 months.

Kofoed must complete 15 days of rehabilitation activities, will be subject to a curfew for three months, and must also pay £200 costs.

The judge ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the cannabis plants and growing equipment.