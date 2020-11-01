DESPITE having to close her city arts house due to Wales’ firebreak lockdown, Janet Martin is determined to remain forward-thinking, as coronavirus imposes itself once again.

Barnabas Arts House, in New Ruperra Street, Pill, Newport, is a creative hub and Newport’s only independent gallery space, bought by Ms Martin 11 years ago.

The venue was forced to close during the national lockdown that began last spring, but reopened in June.

But now the building is closed again - until November 9 - Ms Martin is using the time to carry out work on the building.

Ms Martin, who is also a qualified nurse, is encouraging people to enjoy the arts and culture ‘sensibly and safely’ as when such activities become available again.

She said Barnabas Arts House had been doing “really well” in the weeks before the latest restrictions kicked in, and thought people had been glad of “a bit of familiarity” after long and testing months.

“I shall take the opportunity during lockdown to do some essential repairs to the building while there are no customers, and I look forward to getting going again,” she said.

Jan Martin also created The Phyllis Maud Performance Space in a disused public toilet block. Picture: Chris Tinsley

Ms Martin spoke to the South Wales Argus shortly before the firebreak lockdown was announced, and added: “As a health professional, seasoned businesswoman, and compassionate human, I think we need to share arts and culture for the benefit of our mental and physical wellbeing.

“People need to take their mind off the current situation and expand their mind in creative ways.

“Barnabas Arts House is not just a fine art gallery; it’s a creative home.

“It’s a place where people can dip into creativity and feel comfortable and safe, a network space for creative people.

“My biggest surprise when the building reopened was the innate fear people had when visiting - once they were in the spacious, airy building you saw that fear abate.

“Barnabas Arts House is my life’s work and we’re trying to keep it buoyant, positive, innovative and sustainable.”

Barnabas Arts House is a 'spacious, airy' building. Pictures: Ian Lynn Palmer

Along with an ever-changing gallery of artwork, various creative practices exist within the walls of the Barnabas Arts House, including: A wellbeing centre with a life coach; a dress designer; a web designer; a creative writer; a photographer; a portrait painter; a counsellor; a carer.

Plus, the building houses a stage, big screen, a library corner (with books for visitors to read on-site), and an external ceramic studio.

“You’ll always have a warm welcome, plus there’s a variety of homemade food at our café,” added Ms Martin.

Normally Barnabas Arts House hosts an array of classes, including life drawing classes with Oriane Pierrepoint, meditation with Philomena Jordan-Patrikios, and a monthly book club.

Following the firebreak period these will resume, with the venue also hoping to introduce table tennis - a ‘socially distanced sport’.

“Because of our independent creative nature we’re always open to more ideas which other galleries might not undertake,” added Ms Martin.

Barnabas Arts House. Picture: Chris Tinsley

Barnabas Arts House has also introduced a hot-desking deal, offering people working from home a change of scenery, although this is on hold during the firebreak lockdown.

People were able to work in the spacious venue, which has heating and WiFi, with lunch provided and unlimited hot drinks for three hours.

Ms Martin says this deal was ‘proving popular’ and bringing more people into the venue.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Plus, a newly-launched weekly competition will return after the firebreak lockdown.

This competition challenges guests eating at the venue to take an interesting photo or selfie in the gallery space and share it on Instagram or Facebook using #photosforlunch and tagging Barnabas Arts House.

Each week the Barnabas Arts House will select a winner, who will win a free lunch at the gallery’s cafe.

Along with all this, the ever-changing art gallery space is currently housing ‘Barnabas Connections’ exhibition which features a range of artistic talent associated with Ms Martin over the last 30 years.

The exhibition is going ‘really well’ according to Ms Martin, with five original pieces bought and shipped to a former Caerleon resident in France, ahead of the latest lockdown.

When Barnabas Arts House re-opens, visitors will be welcome from 9.30am-4.30pm Tuesday-Friday, and 9.30am-1pm on Saturdays.

Entry is free, with a variety of art to view or buy.

To find out more, visit barnabasartshouse.co.uk or find ‘Barnabas Arts House’ on Facebook or Instagram.