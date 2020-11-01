WHERE were you on the day pop star and television presenter Peter Andre arrived in Cwmbran to promote his perfume back in 2013?
Judging by our photographs of the day, lots of you were there.
And if you weren't, maybe you turned out to see him when he was in Newport a couple of years later doing the same thing.
We've had a hunt through our archives and found these pictures of both days. Looks like everyone was having fun meeting their idol.
The pop star, known for hits Mysterious Girl and Flava, used to be married to model Katie 'Jordan' Price, who he met when they were both contestants of I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.
Fan Carol Campbell meets Peter Andre at The Perfume Shop in Newport
Natasha Howells takes a selfie with Peter Andre at The Perfume Shop in Newport
Crowds queue to see Peter Andre at The Perfume Shop in Newport
Cwmbran charity fundraiser Samantha Williams meets Peter Andre at The Perfume Shop in Newport
Fans queuing to see Peter Andre at The Perfume Shop in Newport
Argus competition winner Christine Williams, (lt), and daughter Ceri Williams meet Peter Andre at the Perfume Shop in Cwmbran
Crowds in Cwmbran go wild as Peter Andre visits the Perfume shop
A fan gets upset at the arrival of Peter Andre at the Perfume Shop in Cwmbran
Amelia Gibbs, aged one, dad Michael and friend Louise Bailey wait to see Peter Andre at the Perfume Shop in Cwmbran
Meg Bevan of Newport meets Peter Andre at the Perfume shop in Cwmbran
Fans (L-R) Shannon Campbell, Craig Burrows and Carol Campbell waited since 8am to see Peter Andre at The Perfume Shop in Newport
Fans queuing to see Peter Andre at The Perfume Shop in Newport