A NEWPORT building, which was devastated by a fire four years ago, could become accommodation for the homeless.

Plans have been submitted to turn Central Chambers at Stow Hill into ten flats, with homeless services on the ground floor.

Proposals to convert the derelict apartments in the Central Chambers building had to be put on hold in late 2016 following a fire, which started on the second floor.

The fire caused damage to much of the first and second floors and most of the roof structure.

Now, Seren Housing Association hopes to turn the upper floors into ten studio apartments for homeless people, while one of the ground floor retail outlets would be converted into a reception centre for the homeless. The other ground floor outlet will remain as a café under the proposals.

As work was already in progress before the fire in November 2016, some of the demolition and removal work associated with the residential use change had already been implemented.

A design and access statement for the application says that there is a need for homeless accommodation.

It says: “In the intervening period a need has been identified to provide accommodation for homeless people in Newport, driven in part by the Covid-19 emergency.

“It is now proposed to adapt the accommodation to this use.”

The original application was for five residential flats with one or two bedrooms. Under the new proposals there would be ten flats, each containing a living room with bedspace, or a single bedroom.

The plans propose to replace the former betting shop on the ground floor with a reception and advice centre for the homeless.

The access statement says: “In the new use visitors will be able to access various services within the unit including advice, social support and medical services, in addition to providing a point of access to residential accommodation.”

The application will be considered by Newport council in the coming months.