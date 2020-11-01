FROM Sunday clubs to civil service teams, here's a look back at some amateur football clubs in Newport from the past. We hope our archive photographs bring back some fond memories.
The Newport-based Mid-Glam United Football Club, who play in the Newport and District League
Llanwern AFC in 1989
Newport Corinthians AFC pictured with their kit sponsored by JB in 1988
Llanfrechfa Rovers in the 1950s
Newport and District Sunday League side Hamdden before a clash against Premier Leisure in 1994
The Newport and District Football Club of 1994
Newport League Over 40s squad in 1994
The Newport Civil Service soccer team who won the Gwent U18 cup in 1993
The Maesglas team who won the Gwent County Youth League U18 title in 1991