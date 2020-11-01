FROM Sunday clubs to civil service teams, here's a look back at some amateur football clubs in Newport from the past. We hope our archive photographs bring back some fond memories.

The Newport-based Mid-Glam United Football Club, who play in the Newport and District League

Llanwern AFC in 1989

Newport Corinthians AFC pictured with their kit sponsored by JB in 1988

Llanfrechfa Rovers in the 1950s

Newport and District Sunday League side Hamdden before a clash against Premier Leisure in 1994

The Newport and District Football Club of 1994

Newport League Over 40s squad in 1994

The Newport Civil Service soccer team who won the Gwent U18 cup in 1993

The Maesglas team who won the Gwent County Youth League U18 title in 1991