DON’T miss out on the chance to promote your business for free in South Wales Argus.

With Wales currently in firebreak lockdown until November many businesses have been negatively impacted with business owners feeling the pressure.

The Argus will be running a Love Local supplement, offering local shops, pubs, beauticians, cafes and more the chance to promote their business.

All business owners have to do is fill in a form, which should take no longer than 10 minutes, with the supplement due to go out just before the firebreak ends on November 9.

For businesses in Gwent – meaning Newport, Torfaen, Blaenau Gwent, Monmouthshire, and Caerphilly – use this link.

For businesses in Penarth use this link and for businesses in Barry use this link.

Managing editor Gavin Thompson, said: “This has been a really tough time for businesses across Gwent and beyond and those in hospitality, retail and other face to face service businesses have been especially hard hit.

“The fire break lockdown has been in place to keep us safe but as we emerge from it, we should all back our local businesses by shopping local (safely) and using local services where we can.

“With Christmas not that far away, we can help these small businesses to ensure they are still here next year.

“For our part, we want to highlight these fantastic local traders by giving them free publicity in the Argus as the fire break ends.

“All they need to do is fill in the simple form on the link below and we’ll do the rest.”