WALES would extend their lockdown period if asked by the prime minister, according to Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

Following yesterday's announcement of a new four-week lockdown in England, Mr Starmer said he would "ideally" like to see a four nation approach to tackling the coronavirus.

Asked if first minister Mark Drakeford would consider extending the lockdown in Wales, due to end on November 9, the Labour leader said he would.

He said: "What Mark Drakeford wants is better communication with the prime minister to agree a way forward.

"I am sure he would be up for that if the prime minister phoned him this afternoon."

Mr Drakeford and the Welsh Government have repeatedly said throughout the firebreak period in Wales that it will end on November 9.

Tweeting last night, the first minister said: "Our cabinet will also meet to discuss any potential border issues for Wales in light of the England lockdown.

"The Welsh firebreak will end on November 9."

While health minister Vaughan Gething said yesterday: "We've been clear that we're acting at this point, we're acting to have a definitive fire-break.

"We'll see the benefit of that come after the fire break ends."

But speaking on The Andrew Marr Show this morning, Mr Starmer called for a UK-wide approach to the pandemic.

He said: "Ideally, it should be a four nations approach.

"I know Mark Drakeford is frustrated at the lack of communication between him and the prime minister.

"It is for the prime minister to lead on that and get people around the table to do the same thing."

There was praise for the Welsh Government's approach to the pandemic from the Labour leader as well.

He added: "Mark has followed the science and he has put in place a break in Wales.

"He got in early with his decision. The one thing we have learned about coronavirus is when you have got to act, you have to do it swiftly and decisively, and the earlier the better.

"Mark Drakeford and Welsh Labour got in early so the infection rate and the death rate was less in Wales when they went into the lockdown, that is the crucial point."