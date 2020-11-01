DO you recognise this Newport pub? What are your memories of drinking here? Share them at tinyurl.com/y3rfyt8l

How it looked in days past

How it looks today

Last week's picture was of Market Arcade in the High Street area of Newport.

Here's what you had to say:

Obviously Market Arcade leading from High Street to Market Street.

At one time it was called Fennell's Arcade and packed with small shops selling anything and everything.

Sadly, over the years it has been allowed to deteriorate, more and more shops being abandoned.

There are plans to revamp the arcade, but will businesses return - the arcade leads to the Market but that is no longer an attraction with more and more traders packing up and leaving.

Just off camera to the right was the Argus office with the printing works around the corner in Market Street - a small boys' delight if the big steel sliding doors were open.

To the left was the King's Head Hotel and shops including Bannister & Thatcher's the chemist.

Even in the 'Then' photo which dates from the 1980s, there are the signs of dereliction with boarded up and fly postered shops.

It is strange that almost opposite is Newport Arcade, light, bright and filled with shops.

Dave Woolven, Newport