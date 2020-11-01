LOCKDOWN in Wales will not be extended, the Welsh Government has confirmed.

The two week firebreak lockdown is due to end on November 9.

There had been questions about whether it would be extended, despite repeated statements to the contrary from the Welsh Government, after an appearance from UK Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer on The Andrew Marr Show.

A Welsh Government spokesman squashed any rumours, saying: "The firebreak will end on November 9.

"Our cabinet is meeting today to discuss any potential border issues for Wales in light of the England lockdown.

"Full details will be available in tomorrow’s press conference at 12:15.”

Tweeting last night, the first minister said: "Our cabinet will also meet to discuss any potential border issues for Wales in light of the England lockdown.

"The Welsh firebreak will end on November 9."

While health minister Vaughan Gething said yesterday: "We've been clear that we're acting at this point, we're acting to have a definitive fire-break.

"We'll see the benefit of that come after the fire break ends."

When asked if he would ask Mark Drakeford to extend lockdown in Wales, Sir Keir Starmer told Andrew Marr: "What Mark Drakeford wants is better communication with the prime minister to agree a way forward.

"I am sure he would be up for that if the prime minister phoned him this afternoon."

A Welsh Labour spokesperson said: “Keir Starmer was talking about Mark Drakeford’s repeated calls for a ‘regular, reliable rhythm’ to inter-governmental communications that would allow better planning across the UK.

“Mark has made it clear publicly that firebreak will end on Nov 9. He’s also been open about wanting four nation approach but warns that there is currently a ‘vacancy at the heart of the UK’ government.”