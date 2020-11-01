THERE were 123 new cases of coronavirus confirmed across Gwent today - among 819 in Wales.

Sixteen deaths have also been confirmed in Wales, with one of those Gwent, according to Public Health Wales (PHW).

The number of deaths in Wales since the pandemic began now stands at 1,888 according to PHW, with 324 of those recorded in the Gwent area.

There have now been 51,691 cases recorded across Wales since the beginning of the pandemic, and 8,309 of them have been recorded in Gwent.

Of the cases recorded in the region on Sunday; 46 are in Caerphilly, 35 are in Blaenau Gwent, 17 are in Torfaen, 16 are in Newport, and nine are in Monmouthshire.

According to the data published there has been a significant fall in cases across the country, but that is likely to be misleading.

Yesterday 213 cases were confirmed in Gwent, with 1,301 in Wales.

PHW has said that due to data transfer issues between PHW and NHS Wales Informatics Service (NWIS), some test results have not been included in today's data, and will be included in future outputs.

The latest cases elsewhere in Wales are as follows:

Anglesey: seven

Conwy: eight

Denbighshire: 38

Flintshire: 39

Gwynedd: eight

Wrexham: 34

Cardiff: 69

Vale: 13

Bridgend: 25

Merthyr: 47

RCT: 106

Carmarthenshire: 58

Ceredigion: one

Pembrokeshire: three

Powys: 26

Neath Port Talbot: 54

Swansea: 117

Unknown location: 8

Residents outside of Wales: 35

Public Health Wales figures for coronavirus deaths include only those that have been confirmed by a laboratory test.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.