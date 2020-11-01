GWENT schools have received coronavirus care packages to thank teachers for their work.

Teachers at Caldicot School and Cwmbran High School were sent wellbeing packs containing tea, coffee and treats, after what has been one of the toughest terms of their careers.

The packages were sent by Melin Homes as part of their schools project, FACE.

Contractors who work with them contribute to the sustainable communities fund which is used to support schools.

Solar Windows Limited supported a recent teacher wellbeing project where the FACE team took to the road and visited seven of their partnership schools.

As well as Caldicot and Cwmbran, wellbeing packs were sent to Llanyrafon Primary, Blenheim Road Community and Coed Eva Primary School, Abersychan Comprehensive School, St Michael’s RC Primary School and Blaenavon Heritage VC Primary School.

READ MORE:

A teacher from Llanyrafon Primary school said: “Huge thanks to the team at Melin Homes and Solar Windows.

"All the staff really appreciated the treats, tea and coffee. Very generous of you all.

"It's been an incredibly tough eight weeks and we are all looking forward to a rest in half term.”

Dean Read, commercial sales manager at Solar Windows added: “As a local company we are passionate about supporting local projects, being awarded the contract with Melin has helped us achieve this.

"Seeing all the pictures of the happy staff at the schools, in one of the toughest years we have had has been a privilege and knowing we helped make it happen is a reward for us in itself.

"We look forward to continuing our work with Melin, and supporting more community initiatives.”