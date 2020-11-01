RESIDENTS at a tower block in Newport, who have been left without post for three weeks, have had their mail reinstated after interventions from an MS and a Newport City Council member.

People at Greenwood Flats in St Julians had been left without post for three weeks after their regular postal worker stopped delivering and other complications relating to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But, after Newport East MS John Griffiths and Beechwood ward councillor Cllr Deb Davies got in touch with Royal Mail, the issue has been resolved.

After contacting Royal Mail, a mountain of mail was delivered with residents saying it took the postal worker almost 90 minutes to deliver because of the backlog.

Resident Lindsey Hayes said: “Many frail and elderly people live in these flats and missed important mail because of these delays.

"We were not happy at all about the situation and it’s only right for Royal Mail apologise.

"I am pleased both John and Deb were able to contact Royal Mail with our concerns so we could get this problem addressed.”

Cllr Davies said: “It was concerning that residents have had an intermittent postal service and sometimes found themselves waiting several weeks for a delivery.

"I understand restrictions are in place because of Covid, but it was unacceptable and residents in some cases have had delays in the delivery of important hospital appointments and birthday cards.”

Mr Griffiths added: “I am pleased to hear the issue for now has been resolved - but we cannot be in this position again in couple of months’ time especially in the run up to Christmas.

"I have written to both Royal Mail and Newport City Homes to see what practical measures can be taken to avoid these problems happening again.”