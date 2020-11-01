LOCALISED figures from Public Health Wales (PHW) have shown which areas in Gwent have the highest and lowest rates of coronavirus cases in recent days.

The new figures focus on areas containing around 2,000-6,000 households (known as Middle Layer Super Output Areas, or MSOAs) and are based on rolling case rates for the past week, the past 21 days, and since the pandemic began.

There is a slight delay as more specific figures are processed, so the new data reveals cases in the week up to Thursday, October 29.

For the third week in succession, the figures show that areas in Caerphilly county borough and in Blaenau Gwent had Gwent's highest weekly case numbers during that week.

Sirhowy in Blaenau Gwent had the highest rolling weekly case rate in Gwent in the week to October 29, with 1,031.7 cases per 100,000 of the population. The number of cases confirmed in the last week there was 73.

The rolling weekly case rate per 100,000 population is a yardstick to provide an idea of how quickly the virus is spreading or receding in an area.

Blaenau Gwent

In the week up to October 29 Blaenau Gwent had 314 new cases, with a collective rolling weekly case rate of 449.5 per 100,000 population. That’s up from 278 cases from the previous week, and 146 cases the week before that.

Tredegar and Georgetown had the second highest cases in the region in the week up to October 29, with 67 – a rolling case rate of 802.1.

Other figures for Blaenau Gwent are;

Blaina and Nantyglo: 32 new cases with a 337.3 rolling case rate

Ebbw Vale North and Glyncoed: 30 new cases with 382.8 rolling case rate

Rassau and Beaufort: 27 new cases with 383.3 rolling case rate

Brynmawr: 19 new cases with 342.3 rolling case rate

Ebbw Vale South and Cwm: 22 new cases with 259.3 rolling case rate

Abertillery North and Cwmtillery: 27 new cases with 299.9 rolling case rate

Abertillery South and Llanhilleth: 17 new cases with 242 rolling case rate

Newport

In the week up to October 29 Newport saw 258 new cases with a collective rolling weekly case rate of 166.8 – the second lowest in Gwent.

The highest number of cases in the city was 22 – a figure shared by Langstone and Llanwern, which had a rolling case rate of 248.6, and Rogerstone, with a rolling case rate of 238.4.

Other figures for Newport in the week up to October 29;

Caerleon: 21 new cases with a 269.9 rolling case rate

Victoria and Somerton: 21 new cases with a 177.1 rolling case rate

Liswerry and Uskmouth: 18 new cases with a 155.6 rolling case rate

Marshfield: 16 new cases with a 191.2 rolling case rate

Pill and Docks: 14 new cases with a 158.3 rolling case rate

Malpas: 13 new cases with a 165.8 rolling case rate

Gaer: eight new cases with a 138.6 rolling case rate

Pye Corner: 12 new cases with a 190.1 rolling case rate

Bettws: 12 new cases with a 149.2 rolling case rate

St Julians: 11 new cases with a 155.1 rolling case rate

Beechwood: 11 new cases with a 147.7 rolling case rate

Maendy: 11 new cases with a 137.7 rolling case rate

Stow Hill: nine new cases with a 137.2 rolling case rate

Ringland: eight new cases with a 149.2 rolling case rate

Shaftesbury and Crindai: seven new cases with a 103.3 rolling case rate

Lawrence Hill: six new cases with a 103.5 rolling case rate

Ridgeway and Glasllwch: six new cases with a 94.4 rolling case rate

READ MORE:

Caerphilly

In the week up to October 29 Caerphilly county borough recorded 543 new cases, with a collective rolling weekly case rate of 299.9.

The highest number of cases in the county in the week up to October 29 was 46, in Hengoed and Maesycwmer – which had a rolling case rate of 567.8.

There were 45 new cases recorded in New Tredegar, which had a rolling case rate of 614.6, and neighbouring St Cattwg – with a rolling case rate of 591.7.

Ystrad Mynach: 44 new cases with a 428.1 rolling case rate

Bargoed: 34 new cases with a 550.6 rolling case rate

Aberbargoed and Gilfach: 25 new cases with a 411.7 rolling case rate

Rhymney, Pontlottyn and Abertysswg: 23 new cases with a 259 rolling case rate

North Blackwood, Argoed and Markham: 23 new cases with a 405.4 rolling case rate

Blackwood: 21 new cases with a 285.7 rolling case rate

Pengam and Cefn Fforest: 20 new cases with a 258.2 rolling case rate

Caerphilly East: 19 new cases with a 193 rolling case rate

Caerphilly South: 18 new cases with a 168.4 rolling case rate

Oakdale and Pentwyn: 18 new cases with a 185.5 rolling case rate

Pontllanfraith: 18 new cases with a 209.3 rolling case rate

Crosskeys South: 17 new cases with a 291.7 rolling case rate

Risca East: 17 new cases with a 270.6 rolling case rate

Aber Valley: 14 new cases with a 205.8 rolling case rate

Bedwas and Trethomas: 13 new cases with a 190.3 rolling case rate

Crosskeys North and Abercarn: 12 new cases with a 165 rolling case rate

Caerphilly West: 12 new cases with a 159.6 rolling case rate

Machen: 11 new cases with a 201.1 rolling case rate

Newbridge: 11 new cases with a 164.4 rolling case rate

Risca West: six new cases with a 115.7 rolling case rate

Torfaen

Torfaen saw 236 new cases in the week up to October 29, with the highest number in the region 31 in Blaenavon, which had a rolling case rate of 480.5.

Pontypool: 27 new cases with a 296.9 rolling case rate

Llantarnam and Oakfield: 25 new cases with a 334.9 rolling case rate

Griffithstown and Sebastopol: 20 new cases with a 262.1 rolling case rate

Cwmbran: 18 new cases with a 240 rolling case rate

Fairwater and Greenmeadow: 18 new cases with a 278.2 rolling case rate

West Pontnewydd and Thornhill: 15 new cases with a 222.9 rolling case rate

Trefethin and Pen-y-garn: 15 new cases with a 196.6 rolling case rate

Abersychan: 14 new cases with a 189.1 rolling case rate

Pontnewydd and Upper Cwmbran: 14 new cases with a 183.2 rolling case rate

New Inn: 13 new cases with a 219.9 rolling case rate

Hollybush and Henllys: 13 new cases with a 192.2 rolling case rate

Croesyceiliog: 13 new cases with a 178.9 rolling case rate

Monmouthshire

In the week up to October 29 Monmouthshire recorded 153 new cases. The highest number of cases in the county was in Raglan and Llantilio, which saw 27 new cases at a rolling rate of 369.1.