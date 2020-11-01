LOCALISED figures from Public Health Wales (PHW) have shown which areas in Gwent have the highest and lowest rates of coronavirus cases in recent days.
The new figures focus on areas containing around 2,000-6,000 households (known as Middle Layer Super Output Areas, or MSOAs) and are based on rolling case rates for the past week, the past 21 days, and since the pandemic began.
There is a slight delay as more specific figures are processed, so the new data reveals cases in the week up to Thursday, October 29.
For the third week in succession, the figures show that areas in Caerphilly county borough and in Blaenau Gwent had Gwent's highest weekly case numbers during that week.
Sirhowy in Blaenau Gwent had the highest rolling weekly case rate in Gwent in the week to October 29, with 1,031.7 cases per 100,000 of the population. The number of cases confirmed in the last week there was 73.
The rolling weekly case rate per 100,000 population is a yardstick to provide an idea of how quickly the virus is spreading or receding in an area.
Blaenau Gwent
In the week up to October 29 Blaenau Gwent had 314 new cases, with a collective rolling weekly case rate of 449.5 per 100,000 population. That’s up from 278 cases from the previous week, and 146 cases the week before that.
Tredegar and Georgetown had the second highest cases in the region in the week up to October 29, with 67 – a rolling case rate of 802.1.
Other figures for Blaenau Gwent are;
- Blaina and Nantyglo: 32 new cases with a 337.3 rolling case rate
- Ebbw Vale North and Glyncoed: 30 new cases with 382.8 rolling case rate
- Rassau and Beaufort: 27 new cases with 383.3 rolling case rate
- Brynmawr: 19 new cases with 342.3 rolling case rate
- Ebbw Vale South and Cwm: 22 new cases with 259.3 rolling case rate
- Abertillery North and Cwmtillery: 27 new cases with 299.9 rolling case rate
- Abertillery South and Llanhilleth: 17 new cases with 242 rolling case rate
Newport
In the week up to October 29 Newport saw 258 new cases with a collective rolling weekly case rate of 166.8 – the second lowest in Gwent.
The highest number of cases in the city was 22 – a figure shared by Langstone and Llanwern, which had a rolling case rate of 248.6, and Rogerstone, with a rolling case rate of 238.4.
Other figures for Newport in the week up to October 29;
- Caerleon: 21 new cases with a 269.9 rolling case rate
- Victoria and Somerton: 21 new cases with a 177.1 rolling case rate
- Liswerry and Uskmouth: 18 new cases with a 155.6 rolling case rate
- Marshfield: 16 new cases with a 191.2 rolling case rate
- Pill and Docks: 14 new cases with a 158.3 rolling case rate
- Malpas: 13 new cases with a 165.8 rolling case rate
- Gaer: eight new cases with a 138.6 rolling case rate
- Pye Corner: 12 new cases with a 190.1 rolling case rate
- Bettws: 12 new cases with a 149.2 rolling case rate
- St Julians: 11 new cases with a 155.1 rolling case rate
- Beechwood: 11 new cases with a 147.7 rolling case rate
- Maendy: 11 new cases with a 137.7 rolling case rate
- Stow Hill: nine new cases with a 137.2 rolling case rate
- Ringland: eight new cases with a 149.2 rolling case rate
- Shaftesbury and Crindai: seven new cases with a 103.3 rolling case rate
- Lawrence Hill: six new cases with a 103.5 rolling case rate
- Ridgeway and Glasllwch: six new cases with a 94.4 rolling case rate
Caerphilly
In the week up to October 29 Caerphilly county borough recorded 543 new cases, with a collective rolling weekly case rate of 299.9.
The highest number of cases in the county in the week up to October 29 was 46, in Hengoed and Maesycwmer – which had a rolling case rate of 567.8.
There were 45 new cases recorded in New Tredegar, which had a rolling case rate of 614.6, and neighbouring St Cattwg – with a rolling case rate of 591.7.
- Ystrad Mynach: 44 new cases with a 428.1 rolling case rate
- Bargoed: 34 new cases with a 550.6 rolling case rate
- Aberbargoed and Gilfach: 25 new cases with a 411.7 rolling case rate
- Rhymney, Pontlottyn and Abertysswg: 23 new cases with a 259 rolling case rate
- North Blackwood, Argoed and Markham: 23 new cases with a 405.4 rolling case rate
- Blackwood: 21 new cases with a 285.7 rolling case rate
- Pengam and Cefn Fforest: 20 new cases with a 258.2 rolling case rate
- Caerphilly East: 19 new cases with a 193 rolling case rate
- Caerphilly South: 18 new cases with a 168.4 rolling case rate
- Oakdale and Pentwyn: 18 new cases with a 185.5 rolling case rate
- Pontllanfraith: 18 new cases with a 209.3 rolling case rate
- Crosskeys South: 17 new cases with a 291.7 rolling case rate
- Risca East: 17 new cases with a 270.6 rolling case rate
- Aber Valley: 14 new cases with a 205.8 rolling case rate
- Bedwas and Trethomas: 13 new cases with a 190.3 rolling case rate
- Crosskeys North and Abercarn: 12 new cases with a 165 rolling case rate
- Caerphilly West: 12 new cases with a 159.6 rolling case rate
- Machen: 11 new cases with a 201.1 rolling case rate
- Newbridge: 11 new cases with a 164.4 rolling case rate
- Risca West: six new cases with a 115.7 rolling case rate
Torfaen
Torfaen saw 236 new cases in the week up to October 29, with the highest number in the region 31 in Blaenavon, which had a rolling case rate of 480.5.
- Pontypool: 27 new cases with a 296.9 rolling case rate
- Llantarnam and Oakfield: 25 new cases with a 334.9 rolling case rate
- Griffithstown and Sebastopol: 20 new cases with a 262.1 rolling case rate
- Cwmbran: 18 new cases with a 240 rolling case rate
- Fairwater and Greenmeadow: 18 new cases with a 278.2 rolling case rate
- West Pontnewydd and Thornhill: 15 new cases with a 222.9 rolling case rate
- Trefethin and Pen-y-garn: 15 new cases with a 196.6 rolling case rate
- Abersychan: 14 new cases with a 189.1 rolling case rate
- Pontnewydd and Upper Cwmbran: 14 new cases with a 183.2 rolling case rate
- New Inn: 13 new cases with a 219.9 rolling case rate
- Hollybush and Henllys: 13 new cases with a 192.2 rolling case rate
- Croesyceiliog: 13 new cases with a 178.9 rolling case rate
Monmouthshire
In the week up to October 29 Monmouthshire recorded 153 new cases. The highest number of cases in the county was in Raglan and Llantilio, which saw 27 new cases at a rolling rate of 369.1.
- Monmouth and Wyesham: 23 new cases with a 204 rolling case rate
- Chepstow North and Trellech: 20 new cases with a 206.3 rolling case rate
- Gilwern and Llanfoist: 14 new cases with a 163.4 rolling case rate
- Abergavenny South: 11 new cases with a 131.8 rolling case rate
- Caldicot North and Caerwent: 11 new cases with a 129.4 rolling case rate
- Caldicot South: 11 new cases with a 134.2 rolling case rate
- Chepstow South: 11 new cases with a 127.8 rolling case rate
- Usk, Goytre and Llangybi Fawr: 10 new cases with a 116.6 rolling case rate
- Magor and Rogiet: eight new cases with a 102 rolling case rate
