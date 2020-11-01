A BOOK set in and around Newport about how sibling rivalry can go wrong has hit the shelves.

Saturdays are Black or White is the latest work by Brian Jarman, a journalist and lecturer who was born on a farm in Mid-Wales and worked at Argus in the 80s.

The novel centres on Arwyn, who left his family farm in the Black Mountains to be a TV presenter in London.

Now retired, Arwyn hasn't spoken to his brother Bren - who stayed to work at the farm - for 30 years until one Saturday evening when a message is left on his phone:

The message? "Hullo. It's me. I haven't got long. Cancer. Thought you'd like to know."

Arwyn calls his nephew and finds that his twin was taken to Nevill Hall Hospital and then to a hospice in Newport. He must now go back to solve the mystery of their estrangement - and face his past - before it’s too late.

Mr Jarman, who is a twin, said: “I drew on my upbringing on a farm near Newtown in Powys and my career in the media to bring two very different worlds together.

“I wanted to explore the complex nature of being a twin, right down to how they see the days of the week in different colours, and that’s the meaning of the title.

“The novel is also about how sibling rivalry can sometimes go wrong, and this is where the fiction begins.”

Mr Jarman also has a publishing consultancy - helpmepublish.co.uk - aiming to help aspiring writers.

Mr Jarman, who had worked for the BBC for 22 years and lectured at London Metropolitan University for 10 years, has published four novels prior to this – two which are also set in Wales.

Speaking of Saturdays are Black or White literary journalist and academic, Victoria Neumark Jones, said: “Your writing is lovely and what you tell us about is novel and interesting.

"It's real and emotional. It's funny and alive.”

Mr Jarman's latest novel, and previous works (listed below) are available from Amazon Books or Kindle.