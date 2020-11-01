A WELLBEING pack has launched to help young people in Wales stay active outdoors during lockdown.

The Nurture your Wellbeing e-mail pack is part of mental health charity Newport Mind’s Branch Out project, funded by the Welsh Government’s Healthy and Active (HAF) project fund, in partnership with the National Trust at Tredegar House in Newport.

Created in response to Wales’ firebreak lockdown, the pack helps people aged between 13-25 living in Newport to be active outdoors and create their own outdoor self-care toolkit.

Project leader, Georgia Howard, said: “Being outdoors and in nature has been proven to improve our wellbeing and mental health and, due to recent events, it is especially important that we get outdoors and spend time in nature.

“The weekly e-mail packs will cover a range of different topics and ideas to help young people find their own enjoyment outdoors, in their own time and in their own way.

“Each weekly pack will provide a different topic with information and ideas to complete alone, with family or friends (when able to join households).”

Activities include guided walks and scavenger hunts, with the emphasis on how participants feel when carrying out these activities and exploring why they have the feelings they do.

You can register for the Nurture your Wellbeing pack on Eventbrite.

The Branch Out project is held at Tredegar House and offers six weeks courses based around resilience, eco-therapy and skills building to help improve wellbeing and mental health.

A spokesman for Tredegar House said: “Prior to coronavirus all partners were engaging with participants at a local level which included activities facilitated at Tredegar House, as well as their local venues.

“These activities included working with our ranger in the parkland at Tredegar House carrying out parkland and woodland activities, healthy eating with Growing Space and yoga with Duffryn Community Link.

“As a result of the initial lockdown, we had to get creative using digital platforms such as engaging on social media channels and zoom conference calls as part of this engagement.

“As we are now in another lockdown scenario Georgia wanted to continue this virtually as part of Newport Mind’s commitment to the project and young people. We are supporting all of our partners with this digital way of working as much as we can.”

For more information e-mail changingminds@newportmind.org or call 01633 258741.

Lockdown is having a major impact on people’s mental health in Newport.

If you can, please help Newport Mind make sure no one in the city has to face a mental health problem alone – text NEWPORT to 70085 to donate £3.

Texts cost £3 plus one standard rate message and you’ll be opting in to hear more about Newport Mind’s work and fundraising via telephone and SMS. If you’d like to give £3 but do not wish to receive marketing communications, text NEWPORTNOINFO to 70085*