MORE than two thirds of Torfaen’s maintained schools, including all six secondary schools, have had a staff member or student test positive to coronavirus in the first half of the autumn term.

Between September 2 and October 23, 22 schools in Torfaen were affected by a positive coronavirus case.

This includes all six secondary schools, 15 primary schools and the county borough’s only special school.

During this time there have been more than 40 cases among staff and pupils, with one case requiring two staff and 284 students across two-year groups at St Albans Roman Catholic High School to self-isolate.

In total, 2,067 students and 96 staff members have had to self-isolate due to positive cases within Torfaen schools, although this does not take into account those who may have been required to self-isolate on separate occasions.

Torfaen’s executive member for education, Cllr Richard Clark, said the schools have “rigorous and ongoing safety measures in place to mitigate against the risk of Covid-19 transmission”.

These include, reducing close contact through contact groups, class bubbles and socially distancing wherever possible and where necessary appropriate PPE.

Schools also provide hand sanitiser, promote good hygiene, and promote the slogan ‘hands, face and space’. They’re also cleaned on a regular basis, with a focus on frequently touched surfaces.

Cllr Clark said: “Our rigorous test, trace and protect procedures and clear instructions for schools to follow if anyone exhibits symptoms or has a positive test result has also kept the number of pupils and staff requiring to isolate from school to a minimum.

“Current evidence suggests that the health risk posed by the virus to children is extremely low, and that they are not spreading the virus at any significant level either.

“Children not in school can face a wider impact on their health and mental wellbeing and progress in their learning which ultimately affects their future life chances. Lockdown has already had a significant impact on learning and on balance, school is still the best place for them to be.”

Schools with coronavirus cases in the first half of term.

Primary schools:

Woodlands Community Primary School;

Coed Eva Primary School;

Maendy Primary School;

Ysgol Gymraeg Cwmbran;

Blaenavon Heritage VC Primary School;

Ysgol Bryn Onnen;

Garnteg Primary School;

Our Lady of the Angels Roman Catholic Primary and Nursery School;

Griffithstown Primary School;

Ysgol Panteg;

St David’s RC Primary School;

Greenmeadow Primary School;

Llanyrafon Primary School;

George Street Primary School;

Blenheim Road Community Primary.

Secondary schools:

Cwmbran High School;

West Monmouth School;

St Albans R.C. High School;

Ysgol Gyfun Gwynllyw;

Croesyceiliog School;

Abersychan School.

Special schools: