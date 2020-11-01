AN INSPIRATIONAL mum from South Wales is up for a national magazine’s awards – and she needs your votes to secure the top spot.

Soraya Kelly, 51, is a breast cancer survivor whose triumph over adversity tale led to her launching a global charity - #TheGlovesAreOn.

Mum-of-four, Ms Kelly has beaten hundreds of worthy women to be placed in the final five of Hello! magazine’s Star Mum Award.

The award honours mothers who, while raising their family, still find the time to help others in need.

The Star Mum Award also focuses on women who may have overcome remarkable personal challenges.

Known for her "vision and fighting attitude", Ms Kelly works tirelessly to divert young people in Wales away from drugs and violence, and support their mental health using sport, education and paid work or training.

She was diagnosed with grade 3 breast cancer three years ago.

Her campaign, The Gloves Are On, initially promoted early detection, but her brave journey really caught the public’s imagination.

This led to new opportunities as she took the high-profile initiative all around the country – with a particular focus on schools, youth centres, and young peoples’ sports facilities.

The #TheGlovesAreOn (#TGAO) is dedicated to providing a range of opportunities, education and support to children, young adults and their families on difficult and sensitive issues, gained official charity status in October 2019 – nearly two years to the day after she was diagnosed with the condition.

The charity’s health and wellbeing packages include support and advice on a range of issues that affect young people such as bullying and mental health issues, relationships and sexuality, gang culture and knife crime, bereavement and loss, exam and peer pressure, and personal development and self-confidence.

The Gloves Are On works with schools, organisations, businesses, and third sector organisations to deliver this support. Their core team, who act as Role Models, are supported by a number of credible and respected Ambassadors.

Ms Kelly, now of Rhoose, said: “Since the start of The Gloves Are On, we have had much success in helping our young people.

“We have made improvements in areas such as wellbeing, raised awareness on many social issues, and have broken down barriers with increased positivity on an individual and group youth basis.

“Winning the Star Mum Award would be great for me personally, but, more importantly, it would give me the prefect platform and profile to deliver the much work that needs to be done – especially in this current unpredictable and anxious time.”

This year's ceremony, the third Star Women awards, will be a digital event hosted by broadcaster Kate Silverton, who will also offer commentary during video presentations to honour each winner.

To cast your vote, visit https://www.hellomagazine.com/celebrities/2020102699620/star-mum-2020-nominees-cast-your-vote/