POLITICAL leaders in Wales and in Westminster have butted heads over an extension to the UK furlough scheme.

On Saturday prime minister Boris Johnson said the UK Government would extend furlough payments at 80 per cent to December and for the duration of the new lockdown in England.

He told a Downing Street press conference that he was sorry about the hardship that businesses have already endured, adding: “That’s why we are going to extend the furlough system through November.

“The furlough scheme was a success in the spring and supported people in businesses in a critical time. We will not end it, we will extend furlough until December.”

But some political leaders in Wales – including first minister Mark Drakeford – have said the decision has come later than needed for people in Wales.

Mr Drakeford said requests to extend the new Job Support Scheme for one week to coincide with the Welsh firebreak lockdown were repeatedly rejected by the UK Treasury.

After the press conference on Saturday evening Mr Drakeford tweeted: “Furlough is crucial for businesses. But (chancellor) Rishi Sunak said he wouldn’t extend it in Wales when we asked.

“He also said no when we asked him to bring forward the Job Support Scheme to help businesses – we even said we’d pay the difference. It’s now clear he could have said yes.

“I’ll be holding discussions tomorrow with (the Treasury) to ensure Welsh businesses get full access to the support outlined tonight."

Wales’ counsel general Jeremy Miles tweeted: “This should have been extended a long time ago. And if you believe ‘We Stand Together’ – why didn’t you act when it was business and workers in Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland and the north of England who were looking for the support?”

Welsh Secretary Simon Hart said the Welsh Government did not ask for a furlough extension, responding with his own tweet.

“The furlough scheme has protected 400,000 jobs across Wales and will now continue until December,” he wrote. “The Welsh Government didn’t ask for a furlough extension, they asked for a different scheme to be brought forward having already been told that it was impossible. It’s disingenuous. Work with us Mark.”

The Welsh Government quickly responded: “Sadly (Mr Hart) has his facts wrong. We have repeatedly asked and called for furlough to be extended to support workers and businesses in Wales."

The Treasury said Wales was not being treated differently to England.

A spokesman said: "It is now clear that much broader restrictions are needed right across the country to contain the virus, so we have extended our financial support across the UK to help millions of people continue to provide for their families."

Mr Drakeford's cabinet met on Sunday to discuss the impact of England’s lockdown on Wales, and the first minister will be holding a press conference at 12.15pm on Monday.

The furlough scheme was due to end on Saturday and be replaced with the new Job Support Scheme, but it has now been extended.

It will have some differences to March in that these measures will be “time-limited”, starting on November 5 and ending on December 2.

The Treasury also announced that grants worth up to £3,000 per month are to be handed out for business premises forced which are to close.

There is also £1.1 billion that will go to local authorities for one-off payments to help them support businesses.

Mortgage payment holidays will no longer end this weekend as previously planned.

Borrowers who have been financially hit by coronavirus and have not yet had a mortgage payment holiday will be entitled to a six-month holiday.

Those who have already started a mortgage payment holiday will be able to top up to six months without this being recorded on their credit file.

The Financial Conduct Authority is to set out more details on Monday.