THE HEAD teacher of a school in Newport has said the school remains open to “all other pupils” after a Year Six student tested positive for coronavirus.
On Sunday afternoon head teacher Louise Robinson wrote to parents after being notified of the confirmed case.
“In line with the guidance from the Welsh government, Environmental Health and Newport City Council, the Year Six pupil will need to self-isolate for 14 days,” she wrote.
“St David’s RC Primary School remains open to all other pupils. All close contacts of the case are in the process of receiving appropriate advice.”
Parents are asked to look for coronavirus symptoms in their children including a new continuous cough, a high temperature and a loss of taste and smell.
More than half of maintained schools - including 80 per cent of secondary schools - in Newport have seen positive coronavirus cases in the first half of the autumn term.
Thirty-three of 59 schools funded and controlled by Newport City Council have seen at least one positive case among staff or students, including eight secondary schools, 23 primary schools, one special school, and one pupil referral unit.
In total there were 68 confirmed cases among staff and pupils between September 2 and October 23.
Education minister Kirsty Williams says talks are progressing over how new positive test results in education settings across Wales can have less of a detrimental impact on learners.