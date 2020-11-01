WHILE construction of the new £32 million Gwent Police HQ in Llantarnam is progressing, we look back at the building of the force's original HQ in Croesyceiliog.
Opened in 1971, the building is now in need of significant repair.
The police have since invested in a new building ‘fit for the demands of modern policing’.
Gwent Police's HQ in Croesyceiliog
Gwent Police's HQ under construction in 1970
Gwent Police HQ's administrative office
The shell of what will eventually become the headquarters for Gwent Police. Picture taken in 1970
A view of the north west building showing the administrative office with main entrance and connecting bridge
Inside the main entrance hall on Gwent Police HQ in Croesyceiliog
Construction was well under way by 1970
The dining hall at Gwent Police HQ
Radio communications being put in place at Gwent Police HQ
The main reception area at Gwent Police HQ