Here's the latest Argus column by Newport West MP Ruth Jones:

I WANT to begin my column by saying thank you to all of you who have followed the new lockdown rules.

You have all sacrificed so much for so long, hopefully soon we will be able to return to a new normal.

I support the difficult decision by Welsh Government concerning the ‘fire break’ lockdown that will last until November 9.

This decision has been made to ensure that the NHS is able to cope with the added strain that an increase in Covid-19 cases will have.

This was a hugely difficult decision - but I believe it is absolutely the right one to protect public health, provide certainty for people and businesses and to take action now - early - before things get worse meaning we would have to have even tougher measures, possibly for longer.

We are now just over six months away from elections for the Welsh Parliament.

This will be the first elections in Wales where 16 and 17 year olds will be eligible to vote and I am so happy that young people will be able to have their say and make their voices heard next year.

No matter what party you support, the most important thing is that you vote and with this in mind, I would encourage all everyone reading this to make sure you are on the electoral register and if you know someone who will be 16 or 17 by next May ask them if they are registered and encourage them to do so if they are not.

Go to www.gov.uk/register-to-vote to make sure you get your say.

This year we will not be able to commemorate Remembrance Day as we normally do.

The normal events such as laying of wreaths at cenotaphs across Wales will be very different to keep everyone safe from the Covid-19 virus.

But you can still be part of the Poppy Appeal and show the world you are wearing your poppy with pride - on social media.

Use the following links to place a poppy on your image on Facebook: tinyurl.com/y3wgujqa and Instragram: tinyurl.com/y4ce3fqu and don't forget to donate to the poppy appeal too.