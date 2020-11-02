A 24-YEAR-OLD from Northumberland who launched an unprovoked attack on a police officer in Pontypool has been jailed.
Blayne Rourke, of Stone Close, Seahouses, spat at and assaulted the officer outside Pontypool Police Station on September 21.
Newport Crown Court heard that, at the time of the offence, Rourke was subject to the terms of a suspended sentence, which had been imposed in August 2019.
READ MORE:
- Woman who started a relationship with a 12-year-old boy avoids jail.
- Fines for people who give false information to coronavirus trackers in Wales.
- Father-of-two spared jail after headbutting man on a Chepstow street.
“He’s quite a troubled man,” said Harry Baker, in mitigation.
“There was no injury caused. It’s not the worst assault.”
“This was a quite disgraceful incident, late at night where you looked for confrontation with a police officer outside Pontypool Police Station,” said Judge Richard Twomlow.
“You spat at him, hitting him in his face, and when he took you down, you kicked him in the knee.
“This offence itself is a serious offence – assaulting a police officer for no reason whatsoever.”
He was sentenced for a total of 12 months in prison, six months for the charge of assault by beating on an emergency worker, and six months as a result of breaching the terms of his suspended sentence.
He was also ordered to pay a surcharge of £156.