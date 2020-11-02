TWO inspirational Monmouthshire sisters have won a prestigious national award in recognition of fundraising efforts in their brother's memory.

Holly and Emily Walker, who live in Devauden near Monmouth, have deservedly scooped the Child of Wales Award for ‘Young Fundraisers of the Year’ for their work with Cancer Research Wales.

Holly, 14, and Emily, 12, have been at the forefront of a community campaign which has raised a remarkable £147,000 to date, in memory of their brother, Tom.

Tom was a pupil at Monmouth School for Boys, when he died from Acute Myeloid Leukaemia (AML) - a rare but aggressive form of cancer – aged just 13, in June 2018.

Three months before he died, and before he knew he had leukaemia, Tom raised several hundred pounds for Cancer Research Wales by taking part in the Brecon Beacons Night Hike after his grandfather found a leaflet about hiking in the dark up Pen y Fan.

Tom Walker

Following Tom’s death, inspired by their brother’s courage and generosity and, with the support from their family and the Monmouth community, Holly and Emily have tirelessly raised funds for a research scholarship in his memory.

The girls have organised a host of events, including two hugely successful swimathons, musical events and cake sales, and have also retraced Tom’s footsteps on the Cancer Research Wales Night Hike across the Brecon Beacons.

The two Swim for Tom events have inspired more than 1,000 participants to complete a total of 76,000 lengths (1,100 miles) - the equivalent of swimming the length of Wales six and a half times.

In total, the two events have raised an incredible £38,000 for Tom’s fund.

Parents Tim and Debbie Walker said: “We are hugely proud of Holly and Emily.

"They have organised several fund raising events individually and together, and in doing so galvanised a whole community to take part.

"As a family we would like to thank the thousands of people who have taken part and helped raise funds in Tom’s memory.”

The award, sponsored by Mitre Linen, will be presented to Holly and Emily at the official ceremony which is set to take place at The Celtic Manor Resort on April 9, having been postponed twice due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Blanche Sainsbury, founder of Child of Wales Awards said: “Congratulations to Holly and Emily on their Child of Wales Award, recognising their inspirational fund raising efforts in memory of Tom.

"The judging panel were awe inspired by their story. We look forward to celebrating with the family at Celtic Manor next April.”

Ann Tate, chief executive of Cancer Research Wales added: “We as a charity are proud to congratulate Holly and Emily on this prestigious and deserved fundraising award.

"As a family, the Walkers’ have shown such incredible courage since the sad passing of their son and brother Tom, and we are so very grateful to have their support.

"We look forward to seeing Tom’s light continue to shine through one of our research projects, which is due to start over the coming months.”

The first recipient of the Tom Walker Cancer Research Wales PhD Studentship for Acute Myeloid Leukaemia Research will start at work at the Cardiff University School of Medicine, based at the University Hospital of Wales on January 2, 2021

Each three-year PhD post requires £100,000 funding and Tom’s family and friends are now raising money to fund a second researcher.

Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Walker family have continued to raise funds and awareness for Tom’s fund, selling Christmas cards and calendars from their social media accounts.

The calendars contain a host of outstanding photographs, which have been chosen from over 700 entries; all taken by students and staff of Haberdashers’ Monmouth Schools with the winners being selected by Tom’s grandfather.

Matt Peake, head of art at Monmouth School for Boys, supported the calendar competition and said: “The resilience of Tom’s family has been remarkable, and they are an inspiration to all of us.”

The calendars are available for a minimum donation of £5 each, and can be ordered by e-mailing: calendar@swimfortom.uk.