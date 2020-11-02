TWO people have been taken to hospital following four-car crash on the M4 this morning.
The crash happened around 6.55am on the M4 Eastbound from J24 A449 (Coldra) to J23A A4810 (Magor Services) and one lane, the third, was closed.
Traffic was at a standstill while the vehicles were moved to the hard shoulder and ambulances arrived. There was a wait of around 35 minutes for traffic and the congestion went to J25 (Caerleon).
A spokesman for the Welsh Ambulance Service said: “We sent two rapid response cars to the scene along with three emergency ambulances. We conveyed two patients to the Royal Gwent Hospital.”
A spokeswoman for Gwent Police confirmed their attendance to the crash.