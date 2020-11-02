A TEENAGER has been taken to hospital after a crash this morning in Newport.
The 15-year-old boy received minor injuries after a crash between a car and a cyclist on the East Dock Road.
MORE NEWS:
- Calls for safety review of SDR backed by senior councillors after fatal crash
- Two hospitalised after four-car M4 crash
- Watch: Police surprise five-year-old girl in Newport after her last cancer treatment
Gwent Police confirmed that it happened at 9.10am.
It has happened just weeks after another teenage cyclist, 16-year-old Joshua Fletcher, was killed on the nearby Southern Distributor Road (SDR).