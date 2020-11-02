PEOPLE from two households in Wales will be able to form 'bubbles' to meet indoors from Monday November 9, as part of new restrictions after the firebreak lockdown ends.

All premises, such as restaurants, cafes, pubs and gyms, closed during the firebreak, will be able to reopen.

And up to 15 people can meet indoors for organised activities, and up to 30 outdoors for organised activities, governed by the strict and ongoing hygiene measures that have been in place since the coronavirus pandemic arrived in the UK.

And it is the people of Wales, rather than the rules, that are at the heart of Wales’ response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and who hold the key to future success in suppressing the virus.

That was the message from First Minister Mark Drakeford, as the path out of the firebreak lockdown was made clearer during the Welsh Government's coronavirus media briefing.

A new and simpler set of national rules will apply once firebreak lockdown comes to an end as Monday November 9 dawns.

The First Minister said everyone in Wales has “an important part to play in helping to prevent the spread of coronavirus, and this means thinking carefully about the contact we all have with other people.

“The more people we meet, the more people are at risk from coronavirus," he said.

The new national measures, which the First Minister will start to set out today are designed to protect people’s health and provide as much freedom as possible while the virus remains in circulation.

Some of the new measures are still being finalised, as a result of the "unexpected" announcement over the weekend about the month-long lockdown in England, which starts on Thursday.

The new national measures for Wales include:

• The need to maintain two metre social distancing and wear face masks in enclosed public places, including on public transport and taxis, will continue;

• The requirement to work from home whenever possible will remain;

• People should only meet with their ‘bubble’ in their own home and only two households will be able to form a ‘bubble’. If one person from either household develops symptoms, everyone should immediately self-isolate.

• Up to 15 people can take part in an organised indoors activity and up to 30 in an organised activity outdoors, providing all social distancing, hand hygiene and other covid safety measures are followed;

• All premises, such as restaurants, cafes, pubs and gyms, closed during the firebreak, will be able to reopen. Following the announcement about the English lockdown, Ministers are having ongoing discussions with the hospitality sector about the detailed rules for reopening. This includes about meeting in public indoor spaces;

• As part of keeping our risks to a minimum, people should avoid non-essential travel as much as possible. There will be no legal restrictions on travel within Wales for residents, but international travel should be for essential reasons only.

Other post-November 9 action:

• All schools will reopen;

• Churches and places of worship will resume services;

• Local authority services will resume but based on local circumstances;

• Community centres will be available for small groups to meet safely indoors in the winter months.

“Each of us has an important part to play in slowing the spread of coronavirus in Wales and saving lives. We cannot do this without your help," said Mr Drakeford.

“Everyone has made so many sacrifices this year already. To make sure we do not lose all this hard work, we need to carry on looking after each other and keeping ourselves safe.

“This is a virus which thrives on human contact. Social contact is important to all of us but to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe, we need to think carefully about all our meetings and contacts with other people and try and reduce them to reduce our risk of infection.

“Rather than us asking what we can or can’t do, we need to ask ourselves what should we be doing to keep our families safe.

“Government rules and regulations are here to help. But the real strength we have is in the choices we make and the actions we take together.”