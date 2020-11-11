Leading national animal welfare charity the League Against Cruel Sports is today urging Monmouthshire residents to help put a stop to hunting on public land.

The charity wants constituents to get in touch with their councillors in a bid to see them table a motion to ban hunt groups from meeting or traversing across publicly owned land as part of their activities.

Autumn hunting, also known as cub hunting, began in August despite the pandemic, and the fox hunting season is due to restart in earnest across most of the country by the end of this month.

Mr Luffingham added: “During the last few months we have all learned the benefit nature and the environment has for our own health and wellbeing, and how important it is to protect it.

“Hunting during a pandemic flies in the face of this. Additionally, the majority of voters in England and Wales are against hunting, and I’m sure most do not know the hunts use public land as part of their activities.

“We’re now asking for their help. We want to ask them to get in touch with their councillors and ask them to put a motion forward to full council to ban hunting on public land.”

Fox hunting was banned 15 years ago after the introduction of the Hunting Act, but reports continue to come in to the League and the police about fox hunting still taking place.

Chris Luffingham, campaigns director at the League, said: “As reported in January this year, the League received reports relating to nine instances of cub hunting last season in Wales, and 17 incidents relating to fox hunting activities. Those figures should be zero.”

Just last season alone the League compiled 677 such reports relating to Wales and England. Such reports the League continues to receive include incidents of hunts trespassing on roads and railways, hounds running out of control in the countryside, domestic and farm animals being chased, and instances of wild animals being pursued.

To help us take action, please see league.org.uk/contact-your-council and put your postcode in to the search bar to find out which hunt operates where you live and how to contact your councillor directly.