A NEW type of test for coronavirus is being worked on and trialled in parts of Wales.

First minister Mark Drakeford gave an update at this afternoon’s press conference on the new tests.

He said that currently, people are having to go to a centre to get tested, with samples then transferred to a lab, and results sent back to the person.

MORE NEWS:

But the new type of test, Mr Drakeford said, are hoped to be as simple as a home pregnancy test, and will allow the person to take it at home and have a result almost immediately.

He said: “I don’t want to pretend there are any magic bullets in any of this but one of the more promising developments is that we may have a new generation of tests we are piloting in some parts of Wales which will be more like a pregnancy test where you administer it yourself and get the results very quickly.”

If the pilots are successful he hopes that it will be rolled out across Wales and can then contribute to the way that the government plans the pathway of the virus and the defence against it.