A WOMAN has been taken to hospital after a crash in Monmouth this morning, in which an air ambulance had to be called out.

The crash, involving a car and a pedestrian, happened on Portal Road at 8.10am. The woman, who was the pedestrian, is not believed to have suffered life-threatening or life-changing injuries.

The Wales Air Ambulance in Chippenham Fields, Monmouth. Picture: Les on Twitter

Gwent Police, Wales Ambulance Service and the Wales Air Ambulance were all called to the scene.

A spokeswoman for the Wales Air Ambulance said: “Our Dafen-based crew were mobile at 08.22 and arrived at the scene at 08.48.

"Following treatment from our on-board medics, we escorted the patient via a road ambulance to the Royal Gwent Hospital. Our involvement concluded at 10.42.”