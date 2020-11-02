A WOMAN has been taken to hospital after a crash in Monmouth this morning, in which an air ambulance had to be called out.
The crash, involving a car and a pedestrian, happened on Portal Road at 8.10am. The woman, who was the pedestrian, is not believed to have suffered life-threatening or life-changing injuries.
The Wales Air Ambulance in Chippenham Fields, Monmouth. Picture: Les on Twitter
Gwent Police, Wales Ambulance Service and the Wales Air Ambulance were all called to the scene.
A spokeswoman for the Wales Air Ambulance said: “Our Dafen-based crew were mobile at 08.22 and arrived at the scene at 08.48.
"Following treatment from our on-board medics, we escorted the patient via a road ambulance to the Royal Gwent Hospital. Our involvement concluded at 10.42.”