TWO more people in Gwent have today been confirmed as having died of coronavirus - out of three in Wales - and there have been a further 335 cases in the area.

The latest deaths bring the total in Gwent since the pandemic began, according to Public Health Wales, to 326.

Wales-wide, the total number of number of coronavirus-related deaths, now stands at 1,891, again according to Public Health Wales.

The newly confirmed coronavirus cases in Gwent are as follows: Caerphilly, 145; Blaenau Gwent, 66, Newport, 60; Torfaen, 35; Monmouthshire, 29.

They are among 1,646 new cases to have been confirmed across Wales today

READ MORE:

Sign up to the South Wales Argus daily coronavirus update email newsletter by registering here.

Increasing case numbers across Wales continue to be are reflected in rapidly rising rolling weekly case rates.

The all-Wales rolling weekly rate - to October 30 - is 258.5 per 100,000 population, and three parts of Gwent currently have rates above this. They are: Blaenau Gwent, 496.7 cases per 100,000; Caerphilly, 339.1; Torfaen, 260.7.

There were 1,634 coronavirus cases confirmed in Gwent during the week to October 30, out of 8,151 across Wales.

Merthyr Tydfil continues to have the highest rolling weekly case rate in Wales, at 689.6 per 100,000, with that in Rhondda Cynon Taf now 506.5.

More than three in every 10 tested in Merthyr Tydfil in the week to October 30 (31.2 per cent) returned a positive result for coronavirus, the highest proportion in Wales.

The highest proportion in Gwent for the same period was in Blaenau Gwent, with a 23.7 per cent positive results proportion.

The latest cases in Wales are as follows:

Cardiff - 252

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 201

Swansea - 182

Caerphilly - 145

Wrexham - 102

Neath Port Talbot - 102

Merthyr Tydfil - 97

Bridgend - 95

Blaenau Gwent - 66

Newport - 60

Carmarthenshire - 49

Torfaen - 35

Vale of Glamorgan - 31

Monmouthshire - 29

Flintshire - 29

Powys - 25

Conwy - 19

Denbighshire - 19

Pembrokeshire - 17

Anglesey - 10

Ceredigion - 10

Gwynedd - nine

Unknown location - 12

Resident outside Wales - 50

Public Health Wales figures for coronavirus deaths include only those that have been confirmed by a laboratory test. The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.